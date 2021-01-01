About this product

If you’re looking for a cerebral yet smooth experience, the aptly-named Fire OG provides a perfect warm glow. Offering a long-lasting, relaxing mind and body high, it first uplifts with feelings of euphoria, then drifts and settles into a subdued, more sedative state. Features those classic, complex OG flavors and effects that have made the lineage so beloved. Fire indeed.



Feelings: Centered, Cerebral, Sedated

Flavor: Earthy, Citrusy, Piney

Usage: Chilling, Thinking, Relaxing

Lineage: OG Kush x SFV OG

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene