About this product

Get ready to head to the moon aboard the Garlic Starship. This pungent, indica-dominant strain will get your journey started off right with an uplifting head high that settles you into cruising altitude with a more euphoric full body experience. Garlic Starship delivers notes of sweet garlic and earth tones, with just a touch of spice. This flavorful ride that will get your head in the clouds and your body feeling right, combining the best of both its beloved parents, GMO and Sensi Star.



Feelings: Uplifting, Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Flavor: Sweet Garlic, Earthiness, Spice

Usage: Relaxation, Decompression

Lineage: GMO x Sensi Star

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene