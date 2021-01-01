About this product

They donʼt call it “The Glue” for nothing. After a LOT of pheno-hunting, we selected our iteration of the contemporary classic for providing a pleasurable, cozy heaviness to the mind and body that will “glue” you in place for a while. If its euphoric relief and melting relaxation youʼre after, this earthy, diesel-y GG4 will live up to its reputation as a satisfying, stoney delight that is definitely not good for getting things done.



Feelings Heavy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm

Flavor Herbal, Diesel, Citrus

Usage Staying In, Hanging Out, Taking a Break

Lineage: Chem’s Sister x Sour Dub x Chocolate Diesel

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene