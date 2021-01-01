Glass House Farms
Ice Cream Cake [28g Smalls]
About this product
This strain lives up to its namesake in all the right ways: it smells of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, it’s flushed with frosty trichomes, and delivers a world-class brain-freeze the moment you bite in. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake comes on heavy with a rich body high, making it ideal for relieving stress and muscle pain. Or just sinking into the couch to toast the end of the day. And like all great desserts, you’ll be ready for a good night’s sleep the moment you’re done.
Feelings soothing, relaxing, sleepy
Flavor sweet vanilla, cream, pastry dough
Usage sauna-soak, winding down the day, bedtime
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
