Glass House Farms
Ice Cream Cloud [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD
About this product
A distinctly sweet and hazy high, the creamy flavors engage the senses and evoke a soothing sense of euphoria. Like floating on an Ice Cream Cloud, the high is undoubtedly smooth and smiley. Vanilla notes dominate on the inhale, leaving you with a lip-smacking sense of satisfaction as you fade away to the rest of your day, feeling cloudy in the best of ways.
Flavor: creamy vanilla with herbally fresh menthol and sage
Feelings: blissed out and balanced
Usage: kicking back, chillin’ like a villain
Strain Collab: Ice Cream Cake extract x Super Silver Haze flower
Flavor: creamy vanilla with herbally fresh menthol and sage
Feelings: blissed out and balanced
Usage: kicking back, chillin’ like a villain
Strain Collab: Ice Cream Cake extract x Super Silver Haze flower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!