If you want all of the energetic, uplifting benefits of a sativa strain, without the anxiety that they can create for some, then Johnny Silver is here to save the day. A descendant of Super Silver Haze, one of the world’s best-loved sativas strains for over 20 years (and one of our own favorites), Johnny Silver has a peppery, earthy flavor profile that provides an uplifting and euphoric high that’ll have you worry-free and ready for your next adventure. Even if that’s cleaning the kitchen.



Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifting

Flavor: Pepper, Sage, Earth

Usage: Energy booster, Anti-depressant

Lineage: Super Silver Haze x Purple Johnson