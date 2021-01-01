About this product

We’re blessed to introduce Kosher Scout, a recent cross between genetic giants Kosher Kush and GSC. With its strong indica lineage, Kosher Scout blazes a trail to a paradise of relaxation and satisfaction. Its rich, heavy smoke hits notes of creamy lemon as it twists across the taste buds, and its relaxing qualities make it a great choice for warding off anxiety and depression. Great for chilling with a group or enjoying on your own, this one is a smooth ride.



Feelings: Happy, Relaxed, Peaceful

Flavor: Creamy Lemon, Diesel, Pine

Usage: Destressing, Relaxing with friends

Lineage: Kosher Kush x GSC