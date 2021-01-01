About this product

A dream come true for winding down, Life Hack is as indica as the day is long. This gassy cross of Wedding Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato can smooth out the turbulence in even the most chaotic of days, leaving lingering aromas of florals and fuel long after your last exhale. Aches and pains and daily stresses don’t stand a chance against this strain. When seriously-stoned is called for, Life Hack has your back.



Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Content

Flavors: Gassy, Floral, Sweet

Usage: Aches and Pains, Destressing, Winding Down

Lineage: Wedding Crasher x Jet Fuel Gelato