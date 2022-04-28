About this product
If you like a sundae, chances are you’re a maraschino cherry fan — which means, you’re going to love Maraschino Mac. Its summery sweet flavor with a luscious finish takes your mind to a bright and happy place while electrifying your body and soul. Whether you’re doing some spring cleaning or grabbing brunch with friends, this infused pre-roll makes everything better. Sort of like the cherry on top of your day.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Cherry AK Sauce
Feelings: Happy, Focused, Balanced
Flavor: Heavy Cream, Ripe Cherry, Earth
Usage: Energy Boost, Pick-me-up, Chill-me-out
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
