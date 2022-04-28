If you like a sundae, chances are you’re a maraschino cherry fan — which means, you’re going to love Maraschino Mac. Its summery sweet flavor with a luscious finish takes your mind to a bright and happy place while electrifying your body and soul. Whether you’re doing some spring cleaning or grabbing brunch with friends, this infused pre-roll makes everything better. Sort of like the cherry on top of your day.



Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Cherry AK Sauce

Feelings: Happy, Focused, Balanced

Flavor: Heavy Cream, Ripe Cherry, Earth

Usage: Energy Boost, Pick-me-up, Chill-me-out