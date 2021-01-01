About this product

A mellow sativa can be hard to find, but this smooth operator brings the fruity terp bounce and blends it with classic Haze genetics for the perfectly balanced high, packed with flavor. Potent and bright, the cerebral buzz might get you giggling for no good reason, before fading into a hazy state of relaxation that’s more contentment than couchlock.



Flavor: fruit-forward and floral

Feelings: laid-back laughter with a cerebral spin

Usage: mood booster, pick-me-up, conversation enhancer

Strain Collab: Tropic Heat extract x Super Silver Haze flower