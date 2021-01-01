Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Memory Loss [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Memory Loss is a truly epic sativa that’s perfect for putting the trials and tribulations of the day behind you. Peppery tones with a hint of bubblegum combine to deliver a blissfully heady high with a nice boost of energy to keep you moving. Memory loss contains a higher than normal concentration of CBGa, an excellent pain reliever and anti-inflammatory, making it great for pain relief, muscle relaxation and digestive issues. Don’t forget about this one.

Feelings: Bliss, Tranquility
Flavor: Peppery, Earthy, Bubblegum
Usage: Relaxer, Post-work smoke
Lineage: Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!