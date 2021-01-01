About this product

For a head-first high, or those lucky enough to wake and bake, Mystery Train insures an on-time departure from the mundane. With an aroma of citrus and spice, this strain delivers everything nice: a rat-a-tat cerebral pop, a jolt of energy, and a bouncy, stimulating, all-is-bright high. Ideal for creative pursuits and physical activity, dosing throughout the day will get you feeling focused and productive from sun-up to sundown. Our advice? Give it a whirl, with or without an additional coffee lift.



Feelings: cerebral, energetic, amped

Flavor: citrus, cream, earth

Usage: espresso shot, wired and ready, creativity burst