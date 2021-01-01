Glass House Farms
Papaya Punch [28g Smalls]
About this product
This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone.
Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed
Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk
Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go
Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
