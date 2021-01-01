About this product

Just like the traditional Mexican holiday punch, this strain provides a flavorful amalgamation of fruit and spices. On the nose it has a slight grape scent to it, but once it’s sparked is where it really shines. Bringing together notes of grapefruit, licorice and cinnamon, Ponche Nuevo is a delightful treat that delivers a relaxing body buzz, followed by that wonderful full body high. Designed to let the evening melt away.



Feelings: Chill, Full body high

Flavor: Grapefruit, Licorice, Cinnamon

Usage: Relaxation, Pain Relief