Glass House Farms
Purple Punch [3.5g Jar]
About this product
Looks purple, smells purple, tastes purple, then knocks you out. Sporting one of cannabis’ most appropriate strain names, Purple Punch starts off with an unmistakable grape-y-ness and a buzzy, social pop that quickly subsides in favor of deep relaxation and a trip to bedtime. From its purple hues to its famous parents (Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG), this strain has been earning fans nonstop since it arrived on shelves in 2017. We’re glad to have her.
Feelings: Content, Chill, Sleepy
Flavor: Grape Candy, Berry, Pie
Usage: Space travel, Destressing, Nightcap
Lineage: Larry OG x Grandaddy Purple
No product reviews
