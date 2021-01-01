Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Purple Punch [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Looks purple, smells purple, tastes purple, then knocks you out. Sporting one of cannabis’ most appropriate strain names, Purple Punch starts off with an unmistakable grape-y-ness and a buzzy, social pop that quickly subsides in favor of deep relaxation and a trip to bedtime. From its purple hues to its famous parents (Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG), this strain has been earning fans nonstop since it arrived on shelves in 2017. We’re glad to have her.

Feelings: Content, Chill, Sleepy
Flavor: Grape Candy, Berry, Pie
Usage: Space travel, Destressing, Nightcap
Lineage: Larry OG x Grandaddy Purple
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!