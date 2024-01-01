R*ntz x Alien Mints [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Blast off with R*ntz x Alien Mints, an indica strain that combines the best of both worlds—R*ntz’s sweet and tangy toke and Alien Mints’ cool, calming vibes. This intergalactic fusion delivers a deeply relaxing experience that’s perfect for when you need to unwind and escape the ordinary. Expect a heavy-hitting high that wraps you in serenity, making it ideal for nighttime use.
---
Feelings: Relaxed, Weightless, Otherworldly
Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Earthy
Usage: Chilling, Unwinding, Blasting off to Space

About this strain

Alien Mints is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, focused, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

