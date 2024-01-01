Blast off with R*ntz x Alien Mints, an indica strain that combines the best of both worlds—R*ntz’s sweet and tangy toke and Alien Mints’ cool, calming vibes. This intergalactic fusion delivers a deeply relaxing experience that’s perfect for when you need to unwind and escape the ordinary. Expect a heavy-hitting high that wraps you in serenity, making it ideal for nighttime use.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Weightless, Otherworldly

Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Earthy

Usage: Chilling, Unwinding, Blasting off to Space

