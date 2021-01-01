About this product

If terpene is your middle name, then Runtz is your cannabis strain. This incredibly terpene-rich strain born of two equally terp-forward parents, Zkittles and Gelato, is bursting with sweet fruity grape flavor. Topped with a blanket of tempting trichomes, Runtz delivers a long-lasting, let-the-good-times-roll type of high that won’t weigh you down. Spoil yourself with this sweet strain on a lazy Sunday morning, when you’re winding down for the night, or need something to take the edge off.



Feelings: Relaxed Euphoria, Good Vibes, Chill

Flavor: Fruit Bowl, Hard Candy, Sweet Pine

Usage: Replacing Alcohol, After-work Relaxation, Bubble Baths

Lineage: Gelato x Zkittlez

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene