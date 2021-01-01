Glass House Farms
Runtz [5 Pack]
About this product
If terpene is your middle name, then Runtz is your cannabis strain. This incredibly terpene-rich strain born of two equally terp-forward parents, Zkittles and Gelato, is bursting with sweet fruity grape flavor. Topped with a blanket of tempting trichomes, Runtz delivers a long-lasting, let-the-good-times-roll type of high that won’t weigh you down. Spoil yourself with this sweet strain on a lazy Sunday morning, when you’re winding down for the night, or need something to take the edge off.
Feelings: Relaxed Euphoria, Good Vibes, Chill
Flavor: Fruit Bowl, Hard Candy, Sweet Pine
Usage: Replacing Alcohol, After-work Relaxation, Bubble Baths
Lineage: Gelato x Zkittlez
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
