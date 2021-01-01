Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Sugar Tarts [3.5g Jar]

About this product

Tangy and tart, floral and funky, the uniquely pungent Sugar Tarts drinks in the Santa Barbara sunshine and transforms it into a happy heaviness for the mind and body. This farm favorite can be strong, but its effects tend to come on gradually, full of soothing and comfort, stoney vibes and dreamy thoughts that eventually become an intense desire to lie down and snuggle up. Velvet pajamas in cannabis form.

Feelings: Mellow, Happy, Soothed
Flavor: Berry, Flowery, Funky
Usage: Pushing Pause, Winding Down, Cuddling Up
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
