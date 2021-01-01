About this product

For more than 20 years, Super Silver Haze has defined the essence of a sativa experience. Energetic, uplifting and focused, yet physically relaxing, SSH’s citrus-pine aroma and spice notes herald a mood-lifting journey of the mind that can be productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a post-work pick-me-up or a pre-dinner elevator, or to help you through issues like chronic pain and migraines, this superstar strain will surround you with just the right balance of calm and energy.



Feelings: stimulating, uplifting, energetic

Flavor: sage, menthol, wet earth

Usage: pick-me-up, wind-me-down, turn-me-happy

Lineage: Northern Lights x Skunk #1 x a sativa Haze