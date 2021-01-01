About this product

One hit of the Tropic Heat and you’ll be wondering why it didn’t come with a little paper umbrella. This delicious fruity strain has notes of pineapple, mango, plum and guava that produce a happy, giggly high that’s great for a night out with your friends. This mildly indica strain is going to put you in that tropical mindset, one that lends itself to be shared, but if you need an island get-away all your own, it can work for that too.



Feelings: Happy, Giggly, Upbeat, Social

Flavor: Pineapple, Mango, Guava

Usage: Party Enhancer, Mood Booster

Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Bisabolol, Humulene