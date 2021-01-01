Loading…
Glass House Farms

Waiting Game [1g Preroll]

Don’t let the name fool you, this strain is worth the wait. As the offspring of MAC and a very special “Britney Spears” cut of Fruity Pebbles, these buds mean business. Brimming with sweet yet sour flavor, these frosty nugs offer a smooth smoke with a spicy finish. While its effects are energizing at first, they eventually give way to a relaxed euphoria, the signature of a solid hybrid—think floating down a lazy river with a crisp lemonade in hand.

Feelings: Balancing, Chill Vibes, Euphoria
Flavor: Fruit Candy, Lavender, Lemon Peel
Usage: Chilling Poolside, Sunday Mornings, Bubble Baths
