This 10mm Female Quartz Banger is designed to fit all of our 10mm "concentrate" Rigs. The banger design features a long neck leading to a large bucket and allows for larger quantities of concentrates to be vaporized compared to our traditional Domeless Nails. Unlike our traditional Quartz Domeless Nails, the cup size is not ideal to be paired with our Quartz Carb Caps but the small bucket opening can be easily covered with something heat resistant in order to mimic the carb cap effect.



Quartz as a material is much more ideal than glass when used as a concentrate nail as it can withstand much more rapid heating and cooling and is comparable to ceramic in that regard. The main difference between the two is that quartz has more thermal conductivity, meaning that it will take less time to heat up but won't retain that heat for very long. Quartz also requires that you heat the nail evenly in order to prevent cracks or fractures but is not as prone to do so as ceramic is.