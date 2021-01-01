About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/3-5-tree-perc-diffused-downstem/



This 3.5" Tree Perc Diffused Downstem can be used to replace any downstem on any water pipe that we carry and can be paired with any 14mm bowl piece. The reinforced 6-arm tree perc with horizontal slits encourage the most optimal diffusion of smoke bubbles possible from a downstem. This helps break up the smoke even more than our traditional diffused downstems so that even more contact is made with the water, thus creating an even smoother hit.