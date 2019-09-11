THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - No Smell Escapes this Ultra Durable 600D Fabric with Activated Carbon Lining. Lock in smelly odor and and help keep product fresh. Store your pax and Impress your friends with a name brand smell proof bag.



TSA COMBINATION LOCK: Keep your valuables safe and protected with this combo locking accessories kit. Moreover, these hidden scent storage bags prevent unnecessary incidence where children or pets can get in contact with your goods.



WEATHERPROOF: You know your supplies are well protected when the four elements were kept in mind during the design process. This bag can take the heat, the cold and everything in between. More importantly, the outer shell is water resistant keeping your goods safely protected inside.



100% DURABLE: We start by sourcing the highest quality materials and craft them into a work of art.



100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE: Our friendly support team is ready to answer any questions you may have.