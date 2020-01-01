 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GLDBAGS

GLDBG (Good Life Decisions) is a premium design company that is focused on creating quality goods for the cannabis enthusiast. Our GLDBAGS is really smell proof. Each bag is layered with activated carbon filter to prevent the smell from leaking. We have spent months creating the perfect odorless and secure stash bag for all of your cannabis goods. #SecureTheStash

