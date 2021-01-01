About this product
Relief was developed to act as a natural pain killer. This blend relieves both acute and chronic pain, especially effective in helping those with arthritis. The cannabinoids work with the ECS to provide relief and even work on the same pathways in the brain that opioids are effective on. The terpene blend has analgesic properties, targets sources of inflammation and working directly with the immune system to control its responses.
