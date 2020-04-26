About this product
One of the most relaxing cerebral high's we've experienced. The effect is deceptive: it's a body high so relaxing you may feel lazy but experience creativity that is off the charts. Perfect for relaxed jamming or artistic persuits or just to relax and enjoy a movie or documentary.
GDB is a small family farm located in the beautiful and scenic Rogue Valley. We strive to produce the highest quality flowers and create potent, delicious and beautiful new genetics.