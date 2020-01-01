Glowing Buddha
Cannabis Infused Gummies
About Glowing Buddha
Glowing Buddha is a family-owned and operated company who firmly believes that we should all have access to pure, premium cannabis products at a reasonable price, and it should be a delicious and positive experience every time. Our team of experts have worked for years to bring you products that you can trust and enjoy, perfected through sustainable manufacturing methods, food grade extraction, and a gram of passion. Okay, maybe a whole pound!
Candy
Available in
United States, California