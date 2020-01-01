 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Infused Gummies

About Glowing Buddha

Glowing Buddha is a family-owned and operated company who firmly believes that we should all have access to pure, premium cannabis products at a reasonable price, and it should be a delicious and positive experience every time. Our team of experts have worked for years to bring you products that you can trust and enjoy, perfected through sustainable manufacturing methods, food grade extraction, and a gram of passion. Okay, maybe a whole pound!

Candy

Available in

United States, California