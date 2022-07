Glowing Buddha’s cannabis infused Chili-Mango gummies are gluten-free, produced in small batches, and handcrafted in Sonoma County California. Our gummies are made with all lab-tested premium ingredients and infused with high quality Cannabis Distillate allowing for a delicious and refreshing experience without compromising on taste. Keep out of reach of children.



*10 Pieces X 10mg THC Each

*Always made with Inhalable Grade Distillate.

*Zero Pesticides

*Triple Lab Tested

*No Hashy Aftertaste

*Only 2.2 grams of Sugar per Gummy

*Just 130 Calories per Pack

*Handcrafted in Sonoma County

*Perfect Consistency and Texture

*Gluten-Free

*Child Resistant/Recyclable Packaging