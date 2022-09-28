About this product
Inspire a comforting connection with Gnome Serum’s 4Play massage oil, an all natural mix containing full spectrum hemp extract and aromatherapy ingredients. Glides on lightly and leaves skin feeling hydrated and supple to the touch.
Gnome Serum
Every Gnome Serum formula is powered by our proprietary compound, lab-designed to balance the benefits of each ingredient. The process starts with a leaf to root extraction of organically cultivated hemp that captures beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, cannabidiol, and no more than 0.3% THC.