About this product
Intensify your full range of feelings with our smooth, water based personal lubricant. All natural Gnome Serum formula contains full spectrum hemp extract, pure aloe vera, and healthful probiotics. Works with the body for ultimate, hydrated comfort. Compatible with natural latex and polyisoprene condoms. Free from fragrance, glycerin, petroleum and artificial ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Gnome Serum
Every Gnome Serum formula is powered by our proprietary compound, lab-designed to balance the benefits of each ingredient. The process starts with a leaf to root extraction of organically cultivated hemp that captures beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, cannabidiol, and no more than 0.3% THC.