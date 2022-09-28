About this product
Our pure, locally sourced CBD tinctures are made in the USA. Packed with beneficial cannabinoids, therapeutic essential oils, and tasty terpenes, they are your perfect on-the-go solution for feeling your best.
About this brand
GoCBD USA
Transparency and quality is at the heart of our production. Starting with premium hemp, we create broad spectrum CBD products that help people take control of their health while empowering their on-the-go lifestyles.
We’ve seen hemp products provide a wide array of therapeutic benefits, which is why we offer a full suite of products for you to choose from – including premium flower, pre-rolled joints, tinctures, and creams – and ensure that they’re always at your fingertips.
All our CBD products are lab-tested, so you can rest assured that you're getting exactly what you need.
