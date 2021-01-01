Loading…
GoCBD USA

CBD OIL FOR PETS

About this product

Bring out the best in your pet’s health with GoCBD's Pet CBD Tincture!

How do we do it? Cats and dogs have endocannabinoid systems just like humans do, so they benefit from CBD in the same way.

Dosing is simple. Just add a few drops of our Pet Tincture to their food, water or drop on treats.

A taste they will love -- our tincture is chicken flavored!
