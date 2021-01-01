About this product

Maximize your potential with pharmaceutical-grade GoGreen CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules.



Our GoGreen™ CBD Hemp Oil Gel Capsules are one of our most popular products because of the convenience and effectiveness. GoGreen™ capsules are gluten free, non-GMO and made from hemp-derived CBD Oil, delivering cannabinoids and naturally occurring Vitamin E with fatty acids which support balance in your body and mind.



Our gel capsules are independently verified by a 3rd party laboratory and delivers the highest quality CBD oil, at the most affordable cost on the market!



GoGreen Hemp™ gel capsules are proudly produced in Colorado, U.S. using hemp extract oil with MCT fractionated coconut oil and plant-derived starches and cellulose, which are then all wrapped up in a capsule that is easily absorbed using a patented VESIorb® delivery system which dramatically improves absorption and bioavaliablity.



Medicinal Properties: Highly effective anti-anxiety.



Intended For: Those that need a potent relief from anxiety and stress and much more.



Gluten-free

30 Gel Capsules at 25mg CBD

NON-GMO



Disclosure: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before you use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication Do not exceed recommended serving size. These statements have no been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.