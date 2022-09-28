About this product
GoGreen Hemp CBD 10mg SOUR Gummy Bears are the same gummy bears you have come to love just with a nice kick of sour to cover up the CBD taste.
☑ 10 or 20 Delicious CBD Gummy Bears In Each Pack
☑ Assorted Flavors which include pineapple, raspberry, lemon, orange, and strawberry
Now you can enjoy CBD Oil in a fun Gummy Shape. Each Pack contains twenty Delicious Gummy Bears. Each Bear is infused with 10mg of our Premium CBD Hemp Oil Extracted From Organic Industrial Hemp. This is a great alternative to our oil drop and gel capsule products.
It is important to note that these are not meant to, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.
☑ 10 or 20 Delicious CBD Gummy Bears In Each Pack
☑ Assorted Flavors which include pineapple, raspberry, lemon, orange, and strawberry
Now you can enjoy CBD Oil in a fun Gummy Shape. Each Pack contains twenty Delicious Gummy Bears. Each Bear is infused with 10mg of our Premium CBD Hemp Oil Extracted From Organic Industrial Hemp. This is a great alternative to our oil drop and gel capsule products.
It is important to note that these are not meant to, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.