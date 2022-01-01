About this product
We do not use any gelatin or animal products in these sour gummy drops, so you can rebalance your body without feeling the guilt.
Strength: 10mg
Drops Per Container: 20
Ingredients: Organic Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, CBD, Natural & Artificial Flavors
What makes GoGreen Hemp Vegan CBD Gummy Drops different?
We take pride in quality, transparency, and affordability. We source all of our organically grown CBD products in the USA. Unlike some of our competitors who source internationally with loose regulatory requirements. All of our CBD is grown in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, THC and pesticide free.
All of our edibles are infused, never dipped, sprayed or coated. We find this to be a extremely vital step in the production process to ensure consistent potency. Although this step is very costly we believe you should know exactly how much CBD you are putting in your body, this would be nearly impossible when a product is not infused.
How do GoGreen Hemp Vegan CBD Gummy Drops work?
Every human is born with a Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in their body. The ECS is vital in regulating numerous functions and mood in the human body. This system has two key receptors: CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are located throughout the brain and central nervous system. While CB2 receptors are located throughout the immune system. These receptors called CB1 and CB2, work like a lock and key when flooded with cannabinoids (CBD), which result in experiencing relief.
We take pride in quality and when sourcing all of our ingredients we only source quality ingredients made here in the USA.
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
