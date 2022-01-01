We do not use any gelatin or animal products in these sour gummy drops, so you can rebalance your body without feeling the guilt.



Strength: 10mg



Drops Per Container: 20



Ingredients: Organic Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, CBD, Natural & Artificial Flavors



What makes GoGreen Hemp Vegan CBD Gummy Drops different?



We take pride in quality, transparency, and affordability. We source all of our organically grown CBD products in the USA. Unlike some of our competitors who source internationally with loose regulatory requirements. All of our CBD is grown in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, THC and pesticide free.



All of our edibles are infused, never dipped, sprayed or coated. We find this to be a extremely vital step in the production process to ensure consistent potency. Although this step is very costly we believe you should know exactly how much CBD you are putting in your body, this would be nearly impossible when a product is not infused.



How do GoGreen Hemp Vegan CBD Gummy Drops work?



Every human is born with a Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in their body. The ECS is vital in regulating numerous functions and mood in the human body. This system has two key receptors: CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are located throughout the brain and central nervous system. While CB2 receptors are located throughout the immune system. These receptors called CB1 and CB2, work like a lock and key when flooded with cannabinoids (CBD), which result in experiencing relief.

We take pride in quality and when sourcing all of our ingredients we only source quality ingredients made here in the USA.