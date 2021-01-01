About this product
GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops are the solution you have been looking for! Our oil drops use an MCT (coconut oil) carrier, and are loaded with 250mg of full spectrum hemp. These oil drops can be taken orally or added to your pet's favorite food.
K-9 Suggested Use:
Small (under 25lbs): up to 1.5 droppers per day
Medium (25-75lbs): 1.5 to 3 droppers per day
Large (75lbs+): 3-6 droppers per day
Feline Suggested Use:
Small (under 15lbs): up to 1 dropper per day
Large (15lbs+): up to 2 droppers per day
GoGreen Hemp is safe and natural and will help pets to:
Support the immune system
Bring about a sense of calm
Aid the digestive tract
