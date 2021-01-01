Loading…
Logo for the brand GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops 250mg

About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops are the solution you have been looking for! Our oil drops use an MCT (coconut oil) carrier, and are loaded with 250mg of full spectrum hemp. These oil drops can be taken orally or added to your pet's favorite food.

K-9 Suggested Use:

Small (under 25lbs): up to 1.5 droppers per day

Medium (25-75lbs): 1.5 to 3 droppers per day

Large (75lbs+): 3-6 droppers per day

Feline Suggested Use:

Small (under 15lbs): up to 1 dropper per day

Large (15lbs+): up to 2 droppers per day

GoGreen Hemp is safe and natural and will help pets to:

Support the immune system

Bring about a sense of calm

Aid the digestive tract
