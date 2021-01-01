About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Dog & Cat Oil Drops are the solution you have been looking for! Our oil drops use an MCT (coconut oil) carrier, and are loaded with 250mg of full spectrum hemp. These oil drops can be taken orally or added to your pet's favorite food.



K-9 Suggested Use:



Small (under 25lbs): up to 1.5 droppers per day



Medium (25-75lbs): 1.5 to 3 droppers per day



Large (75lbs+): 3-6 droppers per day



Feline Suggested Use:



Small (under 15lbs): up to 1 dropper per day



Large (15lbs+): up to 2 droppers per day



GoGreen Hemp is safe and natural and will help pets to:



Support the immune system



Bring about a sense of calm



Aid the digestive tract