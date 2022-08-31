About this product
CBD Massage Oil is perfect for those looking to unwind. This product is a must-add to your massage regimen. Our CBD Massage oil is organic and uses a base that is fragrance-free and nut-free, meaning even the most sensitive of skin types can use our massage oil for relief.
Click Here For Lab Results
For our retail partners, we also have bulk Organic CBD massage oil gallons and five-gallon containers.
Click Here For Lab Results
For our retail partners, we also have bulk Organic CBD massage oil gallons and five-gallon containers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.