About this product
GoGreen Hemp CBD Massage Oil 250mg is perfect for those looking to unwind. This product is a must add into your massage regimen. We use a oil base which is fragrance free and nut free, meaning even the most sensitive of skin types can use our massage oil for relief.
We feel as if we found the perfect massage oil base.
Our CBD Massage Oil won’t leave with that heavy, oily sticky after feel. Many massages leave you feeling like you desperately need a shower once the message is complete. But with the light and hydrating feel of our GoGreen Hemp CBD massage oil, your skin should simply feel nourished and healthy.
About this brand
GoGreen Hemp CBD
The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard
Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world.
We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.
