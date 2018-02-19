About this product

GoGreen Hemp Premium CBD Orange Oil Drops help maintain balance through the daily chaos of life with Everyday hemp extract wellness boost!



We're committed to the quality and consistency of our products. To ensure they're the best on the market, we've bred our own unique strain of hemp: GoGreen Hemp™.



Click here for third party test results.



GoGreen™ delivers the best blend of the good stuff—cannabinoids and naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants. Enjoy hemp oil daily to maintain your health and wellness routine.



Expected Release Date: 2/19/2018



Intended Use: Sublingual (Underneath your tongue)



Ingredients: PCR Hemp Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Orange Oil.