Usually, when the phrase “tangerine” is mentioned, you may think of that smaller-sized orange knockoff, or the Zeppelin song. But, everybody knows you should really only be thinking of the half-skunk savvy, sativa “Tangie”, originally grown in Amsterdam, the Mecca of Cannabis, for its satisfaction-inducing, thought-provoking effects. Terpinolene, Limonene, and Alpha Pinene add the hints of orange flavor and high-energy buzz.