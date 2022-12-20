Born of an exotic symmetry between Jack Herer and the supposed government experimental strand “G13”, the trippy and cerebral, sativa-dominant hybrid “XJ13” is splendid for a wake and bake before work or settling into your daily routine. Blast your mind with a steady flow of thoughts along with waves of euphoria for hours at a time, powered by the trio of Terpinolene, Limonene, and Beta Caryophyllene.