An award-winning indica has dawned from the splicing of Grape Ape and Grapefruit, accompanied with a fruity, candy-like palate and strong, tranquilizing effects that would calm even the world’s worst-tempered dictator. It contains high amounts of several beneficial terpenes like Nerolidol, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha Humulene, and Beta Caryophyllene, helping the strain capture honors for Top Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cup and 2016 Emerald Cup. Carry on that winning tradition and try some today.