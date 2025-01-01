We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Gold Flora
CA
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Gold Flora products
7 products
Flower
Alien Booberry
by Gold Flora
THC 21.63%
CBD 0%
Flower
Candy Rain
by Gold Flora
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Gold Flora
THC 23.18%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Chemdawg Hybrid Disposable Cartridge 0.3g
by Gold Flora
THC 79.86%
CBD 0.23%
Solvent
Naked AF Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Gold Flora
THC 76.72%
CBD 0.25%
Flower
Sundae Driver
by Gold Flora
THC 22.62%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Skywalker OG Tangerine Black Gold Disposable Cartridge 0.3g
by Gold Flora
THC 80.52%
CBD 0.23%
Home
Brands
Gold Flora
Catalog