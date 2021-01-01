About this product

Gold Leaf's roots reach back to the botanically rich islands of Hawaii. Generations-old cultivation techniques and values once used to grow medicinal and sustenance crops are now used to lovingly care for each cannabis plant. Strict organic principles are a tenant of the farm. We proudly operate under the Clean Green Certification, modeled after USDA organic standards. A holistic approach is used to optimize plant health and coax out the richest flavors, aromas, colors and of course intoxicating effect.



We use the motto, "Grown with Aloha." After all, it is not any specific nutrient or genetic that creates exceptional flower. It's love, it's care, it's purpose - It's Aloha.