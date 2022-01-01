About this product
Pre-rolls are quickly becoming one of the best selling items in the cannabis industry. By eliminating the hassle of grinding, measuring, and rolling, farms offering pre-rolls give customers the luxury of convenience. To protect the joints from damage and theft, customized pre-roll boxes are the perfect way to display your brand and bring the product to market.
Most commonly found in packs of four, these custom pre-roll boxes are digitally printed using our state-of-the-art MGI machine. And, when combined with our staff's years of industry expertise, we create high-quality packaging with raised foil and varnish textures that you can feel.
Three? Six? Nine? Regardless of the number you're looking to hold, we can help you create a custom pre-roll box that stands out and is uniquely your brand. Visit our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com) for more information.
Pro Tip: To keep pre-rolled joints secure in the box, complete your packaging with corrugated pre-roll inserts.
This product is printed in-house (in the U.S.)—meaning quicker turnaround times and no tariffs.
If your brand currently has a design, our brand specialists will be happy to help you bring that vision to life. However, if you need design assistance, our on-staff designers are here to help. As experts in print design, and familiar with our technology, our designers create packaging that incorporates embellishments and draws in customers' attention.
