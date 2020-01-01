Gold Leaf Print & Packaging
Puff. Puff. Pack.
About Gold Leaf Print & Packaging
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.
