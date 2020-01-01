 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Puff. Puff. Pack.

Using accents like raised varnish help our clients call attention to key elements of their packaging
From containers to flower jars and the labels that go on them, we offer a wide-variety of solutions
As your marketing ally, we do more than packaging. Corporate kits with stickers are also available!
Looking to break the mold? Our custom solutions are where creativity pushes the limit.
Elevate your print using raised holographic foil and soft-touch laminate for a showstopping piece.
About Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.

