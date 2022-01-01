Slide Boxes, a premium cannabis packaging option, offers an extra layer of protection to your product. And, as the customer slides it open to reveal their newest purchase, an essence of exclusivity. This slide box, although typically used for vape pens, can also be customized for glass dropper bottles, concentrate containers, or even flower jars.



We know the product our customers grow is sacred. The time, energy, and money that goes into a crop should never fall short at the finish line. If you currently have creative, our brand specialists will help you get the process started—answering any questions you might have. Or, if you need assistance designing your custom slide box, we're here for that too.



Our design team is ready to help clients in need of package design, or even up to full branding services. Using our expertise in digital printing and the latest MGI print technology, we can add customized marketing embellishments (such as raised foil and varnish) on the design of your slide box—making opening it, an exciting and memorable experience.



This premium product is produced in the U.S., allowing us to offer it without requiring a minimum order. Our methods also give our clients the competitive advantage of having quicker turnaround times than our competitors with no tariffs.