Logo for the brand Gold Rush

Gold Rush

All categoriesConcentratesTopicalsEdiblesCannabis

THC lotions, creams, & patches

4 products
Product image for Lavender Topical Cream 1000mg
Balms
Lavender Topical Cream 1000mg
by Gold Rush
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Peppermint Topical Cream 250mg
Balms
Peppermint Topical Cream 250mg
by Gold Rush
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Creme Unscented 250mg
Balms
Creme Unscented 250mg
by Gold Rush
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Deep Heat Roll-On 250mg
Balms
Deep Heat Roll-On 250mg
by Gold Rush
THC 250%
CBD 0%